Jamui in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh has become the first panchayat in the state to achieve the target of 100 per cent vaccination against COVID-19, reported news agency ANI.

"Jamui gram panchayat achieved the 100 per cent vaccination against COVID-19. Here 1,855 beneficiaries have been administered the vaccines. Six other gram panchayats, Burhar Nagar panchayat and Dhanpuri Nagar Palika in the Shahdol district have also achieved 100 per cent vaccination," Satyendra Singh, District Collector Shahdol told ANI.

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday recorded 40 new coronavirus cases and 12 casualties, which pushed its infection tally to 7,89,844 and death toll to 8,981, the state health department said.

A total of 65 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's recovery count to 7,80,330, the department said.

