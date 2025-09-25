‘This is the right time’: PM Narendra Modi invites global investments in India's food processing sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, September 25, addressed the 14th edition of the World Food India 2025 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi and invited global investments in the country's food processing sector, saying “this is the right time.”

PM Modi said the country holds the triple strength of diversity, demand, and scale, urging the food processing industry to invest in innovations in biodegradable packaging and transition to eco-friendly materials.

PM Modi said India kept its doors open for investments and collaborations in the food processing sector. “India is the world's third-largest start-up ecosystem, with many start-ups working in the food and agriculture sectors. India is continuously contributing to global food security,” PM Modi said.

The prime minister said, “This is the right time to invest in India...We are open to investors engaged in the food (processing) chain. We are ready for collaboration. I urge everyone to invest in India as there are huge opportunities.”

The government is promoting the food processing sector. The processing capacity has increased 20 times in the last 10 years, and the export of food items has doubled, he added.

PM Modi stated that India produces every type of grain, fruit, and vegetable, and this diversity makes the country uniquely positioned in the global landscape. He noted that every hundred kilometers, the cuisine and its flavors change, reflecting India’s rich culinary variety, the Prime Minister's Office said in a press release.

“India is operating at an unprecedented and extraordinary scale. In the past ten years, 25 crore people have overcome poverty and are now part of the neo middle class—India’s most energetic and aspirational segment,” the prime minister remarked.

PM Modi also pointed out that technologies like AI, e-commerce, drones, and apps are being integrated into the sector, transforming supply chains, retail, and processing methods. He affirmed that India offers diversity, demand, and innovation—all key factors that make it the most attractive destination for investment.

