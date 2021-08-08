Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian contingent for their stupendous performance at Tokyo Olympics, where they won 7 medals — country's best-ever haul so far.

As #Tokyo2020 draws to a close, I would like to congratulate the Indian contingent for their stupendous performance at the games. They personified the best of skill, teamwork and dedication. Every athlete who represented India is a champion. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2021

As the mega event draws to a close, Prime Minister Modi said that every athlete who represented India is a champion. He said that the medals India has won has certainly made the nation proud and elated.

"At the same time, this is the time to keep working to further popularise sports at the grassroots so that new talent emerges and gets the opportunity to represent India in the times to come," the Prime Minister added.

The medals India has won has certainly made our nation proud and elated.



At the same time, this is the time to keep working to further popularise sports at the grassroots so that new talent emerges and gets the opportunity to represent India in the times to come. #Tokyo2020 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2021

Prime Minister Modi also thanked the Government of Japan for hosting a well organised games. "A special thank you to the Government and people of Japan, especially Tokyo for hosting the well-organised games. To host it so successfully, in such times, gave out a strong message of resilience. It also demonstrated how sports is a great unifier.," he said.

A special thank you to the Government and people of Japan, especially Tokyo for hosting the well-organised games.



To host it so successfully, in such times, gave out a strong message of resilience. It also demonstrated how sports is a great unifier. #Tokyo2020 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2021

In this season, India won 7 medals — one gold, two silver and four bronze.

Among the athletes who have won medals for India are Neeraj Chopra ( gold in men's javelin throw), Mirabai Chanu ( silver in weightlifting: Women's 49kg ), Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver in wrestling: men's 57kg freestyle), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze in boxing: Women's welterweight), PV Sindhu (bronze in badminton: women's singles), Men's Hockey Team (bronze) and Bajrang Punia (bronze in wrestling: Men's 65kg freestyle).

India won its first and only gold on Saturday, when Neeraj Chopra marched ahead of 11 other competitors in javelin throw. Mirabai Chanu was, in this season, the first athlete to win medal for the country.

India had sent its biggest-ever contingent of 126 to Tokyo Olympics. Indian athletes participated in 69 cumulative events across, highest ever for the country.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.