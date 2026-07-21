‘This is utterly disgraceful’: Shashi Tharoor slams police lathicharge after meeting injured student protesters

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday (July 21) condemned the police action against students protesting over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, calling the use of force against peaceful demonstrators "utterly disgraceful" after meeting injured protesters in Delhi.

His remarks came after clashes erupted during the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) "Chalo Sansad" march, where Delhi Police used tear gas shells and baton charges to stop thousands of protesters from marching towards Parliament.

Advertisement

Tharoor visits injured students In a series of posts on social media, Tharoor said he met several injured students who described what they alleged was police brutality during Monday's protest.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What caused Shashi Tharoor to criticize the police action during the CJP protest? ⌵ Shashi Tharoor condemned the police action for using excessive force against peaceful student protesters during the CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' march, calling it 'utterly disgraceful' after meeting injured participants. 2 What demands are the protesters making in response to the NEET examination irregularities? ⌵ The protesters, led by the Cockroach Janta Party, are demanding accountability for alleged irregularities in the NEET exams, reforms in the education system, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. 3 How did the police justify their actions during the CJP protest? ⌵ The Delhi Police defended their actions by alleging that protesters attacked security personnel, attempted to breach barricades, and vandalized government property, which prompted them to use force. 4 What incidents of alleged police brutality were reported during the protest? ⌵ Reports included accusations of police brutality, with students claiming that officers used excessive force, resulted in severe injuries, and even fractured skulls of some demonstrators, including a 15-year-old girl. 5 What were the consequences of the protest in terms of injuries and legal actions? ⌵ Approximately 118 police personnel and around 60 protesters were reported injured during the clashes. The Delhi Police registered five FIRs related to stone-pelting, vandalism, and unlawful assembly in connection with the protest.

"On the ground, listening to students recount the police brutality they've endured. Story after story. Injury after injury. I met a young boy whose face was covered in bandages as he quietly described what had happened to him. No democracy should answer peaceful protest with violence. This is utterly disgraceful," Tharoor wrote.

Advertisement

He later said he was travelling from Jantar Mantar to Mandir Marg Police Station to meet detained Congress leaders.

"Enroute from Jantar Mantar to Mandir Marg Police Station where my party colleagues are being detained. I don't know till what point I'll be allowed to go but I will make sure I stand with each and every colleague of mine trying to protect our democracy," he said.

Advertisement

Protest over NEET controversy continues The CJP-led agitation is demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, reforms in the education system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police on July 18, has continued his hunger strike from the hospital.

Hundreds of protesters gathered again at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday to continue the movement despite Monday's police crackdown.

Police register five FIRs The violence erupted after protesters attempted to march towards Parliament during the "Chalo Sansad" rally.

Delhi Police said it has registered five FIRs in connection with alleged stone-pelting, vandalism and unlawful assembly.

According to police, more than 118 police personnel and around 60 protesters were injured in the clashes. Authorities said they are examining over 250 videos, including CCTV, drone and body-camera footage, and are investigating whether platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram were used to mobilise participants before the violence.

Advertisement

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Protesters allege excessive force Students who addressed a press conference alleged that police assaulted protesters, dragged demonstrators and used excessive force while dispersing the crowd.

The CJP also accused Delhi Police of brutality during the operation.

"Police have been absolutely brutal. They have fractured the skulls of many students who were protesting here. Even a 15-year-old girl was brutally beaten up by a male police officer," CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged.

Police reject allegations Delhi Police has defended its actions, alleging that protesters attacked security personnel with stones and other objects, attempted to breach barricades and vandalised government property.

Police maintained that force was used after demonstrators tried to break through multiple security barricades erected to prevent the march towards Parliament.

Advertisement