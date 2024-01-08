This is what justice feels like, I can breathe again: Bilkis Bano on Supreme Court verdict
‘I have wept tears of relief. I have smiled for the first time in over a year and a half. I have hugged my children. It feels like a stone the size of a mountain has been lifted from my chest, and I can breathe again,’ Bilkis Bano said.
The Supreme Court of India on Monday quashed the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to 11 men convicted of raping Bilkis Bano and murdering seven members of her family during the 2002 riots in the state. Quashing the Gujarat government's decision, the Supreme Court said the state government's order was "stereotyped" and passed without application of mind.