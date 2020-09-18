This is what PM Modi wants as his birthday gift

Thanking the people for their birthday wishes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged everyone to continue wearing masks and follow social distancing norms in a bid to contain coronavirus, since many had asked him what birthday gift he wanted.

In a late-night tweet on Thursday, the Prime Minister wrote, "Since many have asked, what is it that I want for my birthday, here is what I seek right now: Keep wearing a mask and wear it properly; Follow social distancing. Remember 'Do Gaj Ki Doori'; Avoid crowded spaces; Improve your immunity."

"Let us make our planet healthy," he said.

The Prime Minister, who turned 70 on Thursday, said the birthday greetings give him the strength to serve and work towards improving the lives of the people.

"People from all over India, from all over the world have shared their kind wishes. I am grateful to each and every person who has greeted me. These greetings give me the strength to serve and work towards improving the lives of my fellow citizens," he said in another tweet.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's coronavirus tally stands at 51,18,254 including 10,09,976 active cases, 40,25,080 cured/discharged/migrated and 83,198 deaths.

