New Delhi: The Union home ministry on Wednesday issued a fresh set of guidelines to be followed till 3 May amid the lockdown. The relaxations will come into effect from 20 April, and areas classified as hotspots will continue to follow stringent lockdown measures.
Mint has decoded what will now be made operational and what remains suspended:
What will be relaxed:
Hospitals, dispensaries, pharmaceutical units, veterinary clinics
Agricultural and horticultural activities to remain fully functional
Tea, coffee, rubber plantations to operate with 50% worker strength
Bank branches to work as per regular hours
LPG, CNG units and their transport
Self-employed service providers – electricians, plumbers, IT repair
Local kirana stores/ milk booths/ poultry stores to operate with social distancing measures and encourage home delivery
Construction projects within municipal corporations to operate only if workers are living on site and do not come from outside
Private vehicular movement only for medical emergency/ procuring essential items
Delivery of essentials through retail and e-commerce to continue
What will continue to remain suspended:
Air (international and domestic) and rail passenger travel
Buses, metro rail, private taxis, private inter and intra state movement
Educational institutions (online teaching to be encouraged), cinema halls, malls, social, political and religious gatherings suspended
Maximum of 20 people allowed for funerals
Persons under quarantine to remain indoors
Social practices:
Wearing of mask compulsory
People in charge of public places to ensure social distancing
Marriage and funeral gatherings to be regulated by district magistrate
Spitting in public strictly prohibited and punishable by fine
Strict ban on sale of liquor, gutka, tobacco
Workplaces to have temperature screen/ sanitisation
Use of staircase encouraged in office spaces, instead of lifts