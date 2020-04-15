New Delhi: The Union home ministry on Wednesday issued a fresh set of guidelines to be followed till 3 May amid the lockdown. The relaxations will come into effect from 20 April, and areas classified as hotspots will continue to follow stringent lockdown measures.

Mint has decoded what will now be made operational and what remains suspended:

What will be relaxed:

Hospitals, dispensaries, pharmaceutical units, veterinary clinics

Agricultural and horticultural activities to remain fully functional

Tea, coffee, rubber plantations to operate with 50% worker strength

Bank branches to work as per regular hours

LPG, CNG units and their transport

Self-employed service providers – electricians, plumbers, IT repair

Local kirana stores/ milk booths/ poultry stores to operate with social distancing measures and encourage home delivery

Construction projects within municipal corporations to operate only if workers are living on site and do not come from outside

Private vehicular movement only for medical emergency/ procuring essential items

Delivery of essentials through retail and e-commerce to continue

What will continue to remain suspended:

Air (international and domestic) and rail passenger travel

Buses, metro rail, private taxis, private inter and intra state movement

Educational institutions (online teaching to be encouraged), cinema halls, malls, social, political and religious gatherings suspended

Maximum of 20 people allowed for funerals

Persons under quarantine to remain indoors

Social practices:

Wearing of mask compulsory

People in charge of public places to ensure social distancing

Marriage and funeral gatherings to be regulated by district magistrate

Spitting in public strictly prohibited and punishable by fine

Strict ban on sale of liquor, gutka, tobacco

Workplaces to have temperature screen/ sanitisation

Use of staircase encouraged in office spaces, instead of lifts

