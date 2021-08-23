OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'This is why CAA is necessary', Hardeep Singh Puri points to Afghanistan crisis

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday said that developments in Afghanistan are the reason why the enactment of the citizenship Amendment Act is necessary. Puri made the comments after a special Indian Air Force (IAF) repatriation flight ferrying 168 people from Kabul landed at Ghaziabad Hindon airbase. 

“Recent developments in our volatile neighbourhood and the way Sikhs and Hindus are going through a harrowing time are precisely why it was necessary to enact the Citizenship Amendment Act," Singh tweeted.

India on Sunday evacuated 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of its mission to bring back Indians and Afghan partners from Kabul amid a scramble by various nations to rescue their citizens from the war-ravaged country in the wake of deteriorating security situation and increasing Taliban hostilities.

