Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'This is why CAA is necessary', Hardeep Singh Puri points to Afghanistan crisis

'This is why CAA is necessary', Hardeep Singh Puri points to Afghanistan crisis

Premium
 Union Minister for Urban Affairs, Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri 
1 min read . 09:56 AM IST Livemint

Puri made the comments after a special Indian Air Force (IAF) repatriation flight ferrying 168 people from Kabul landed at Ghaziabad Hindon airbase.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday said that developments in Afghanistan are the reason why the enactment of the citizenship Amendment Act is necessary. Puri made the comments after a special Indian Air Force (IAF) repatriation flight ferrying 168 people from Kabul landed at Ghaziabad Hindon airbase. 

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday said that developments in Afghanistan are the reason why the enactment of the citizenship Amendment Act is necessary. Puri made the comments after a special Indian Air Force (IAF) repatriation flight ferrying 168 people from Kabul landed at Ghaziabad Hindon airbase. 

“Recent developments in our volatile neighbourhood and the way Sikhs and Hindus are going through a harrowing time are precisely why it was necessary to enact the Citizenship Amendment Act," Singh tweeted.

“Recent developments in our volatile neighbourhood and the way Sikhs and Hindus are going through a harrowing time are precisely why it was necessary to enact the Citizenship Amendment Act," Singh tweeted.

India on Sunday evacuated 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of its mission to bring back Indians and Afghan partners from Kabul amid a scramble by various nations to rescue their citizens from the war-ravaged country in the wake of deteriorating security situation and increasing Taliban hostilities.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

India on Sunday evacuated 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of its mission to bring back Indians and Afghan partners from Kabul amid a scramble by various nations to rescue their citizens from the war-ravaged country in the wake of deteriorating security situation and increasing Taliban hostilities.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!