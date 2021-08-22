Afghanistan crisis: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday said that the developments in Afghanistan were the reason why enactment of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was necessary. Ever since Kabul fell to Taliban, a section of Afghans, Hindus and Sikhs have been trying to flee the restive country.

A special Indian Air Force (IAF) repatriation flight ferrying 168 people from Kabul landed at Ghaziabad Hindon air base on Sunday.

Commenting on a report on evacuation, Puri said: "Recent developments in our volatile neighbourhood and the way Sikhs and Hindus are going through a harrowing time are precisely why it was necessary to enact the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)."

The CAA, which was brought in by the Modi government, allows persecuted minorities belonging to the Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi, and Christian communities from neighboring Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan to get citizenship in India.

As per the act, people belonging to these six communities who arrived in India till December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution in three Muslim-majority countries will be provided with Indian citizenship.

The act triggered a massive protests with a section of people opposing the mentioning of some specific religions while leaving some. They said the act was discriminatory as excluded people based on religion. However, the Centre stuck with the act and refused to take back the law.

The government argues that it is highly unlikely that Muslims in Islamic countries are persecuted for the religious beliefs while those in six minority communities have been.

Today, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said that he was happy to note that 209 Indian nationals were safely evacuated and flown to Delhi this morning, along with other evacuees, of whom 24 are Afghan Sikhs.

“I have been informed that MEA is working on evacuation of another 222 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus. Praying for safety of all," the Punjab chief minister said.

