This is why following PM Modi's Covid-19 advisory is crucial this festive season

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged people to not let their guard down against the novel coronavirus, which has infected 77,06,946 in the country. In a 12-minute televised address to the nation, PM Modi said that "lockdown may have gone but the virus has not gone away". He also talked about the long journey that the people of the country have covered from Janta Curfew in March in the battle against Covid-19 .

Here are some reasons why following PM Modi's Covid-19 advisory is crucial this festive season:

1) Covid-19 surge fear in festive season

The festivities season has kicked-in the country and people are going out in larg numbers to do their festival shopping. "Most of us are committed to our responsibilities and moving out of our homes to do our duties. In the times of festivals, streets are seeing increased activity. But we have to remember that lockdown may have gone but the virus has not gone away. The situation that we have reached in seven-eight months should not be allowed to impacted adversely," PM Modi said. He cautioned that carelessness can impact the country's fight against the pandemic.

2) Learn from Kerala’s lessons during Onam

Kerala, which had initially done well to contain the spread of the deadly virus, saw a spike in Covid-19 cases during Onam. Citing example of Kerala, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday had cautioned people to strictly follow coronavirus guidelines and avoid being negligent in this festive season. "Kerala paid the price of gross negligence during Onam festivities as the recent spike in COVID-19 cases were seen in the state. Noting that between January 30 and May 3, Kerala had reported just 499 cases and two deaths due to COVID-19. Epi curve of Kerala changed completely due to Onam festivities across the State, the daily new cases nearly doubled," he said.

3) Things can get worse faster

India has been reporting a steady decline in its daily coronavirus infections after reaching a peak of about 90,000 cases a day in September. It is the second worst-hit country in the world by the pandemic after the United States.

4) The entire world awaits a vaccine for Covid-19

At present there is no medicine or vaccine for the novel coronavirus. Scientists across the world are trying their best to develop a vaccine. At present, COVID-19 vaccines are in various stages of phases 1, 2 and 3 in India, the results of which are awaited. PM Modi urged people to remain careful and not show negligence until a COVID-19 vaccine is found. "We all must remember, Jab tak dawai nahin, tab tak dhilai nahin", PM Modi said.

5) Covid-19 transmission likely to rise during winters

According to experts, there is the possibility of increased novel coronavirus transmission during winters as it is a respiratory virus and the transmission of respiratory viruses is known to increase during the colder weather.

























