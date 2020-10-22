This is why following PM Modi's Covid-19 advisory is crucial this festive season

The festivities season has kicked-in the country and people are going out in larg numbers to do their festival shopping. "Most of us are committed to our responsibilities and moving out of our homes to do our duties. In the times of festivals, streets are seeing increased activity. But we have to remember that lockdown may have gone but the virus has not gone away. The situation that we have reached in seven-eight months should not be allowed to impacted adversely," PM Modi said. He cautioned that carelessness can impact the country's fight against the pandemic.