Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak has hailed Covid vaccine performance and demanded further speeding up the vaccination speed. The chief executive officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank shared a graph that speaks about the level where England's daily hospital Covid admission would go without vaccine. He said that Covid vaccines are working and hence there is need to further speed up vaccination.

Uday Kotak shared his views on Covid vaccines through a tweet and said, "The chart below clearly shows vaccines are working. Time for us to speed up vaccination further, and link more opening up with fully vaccinated people."

The chart below clearly shows vaccines are working. Time for us to speed up vaccination further, and link more opening up with fully vaccinated people. pic.twitter.com/4zfkXoDGDB — Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) July 24, 2021

As per the Government of India data available at mygov.in/covid-19, around 42.34 crore Covid vaccine doses have been given to the Indians by 23rd July 2021 (8:00 hours). The government data also says that 54,76,423 shots were given on 22nd July 2021. So, the number of people getting vaccinated in a day is above 50,000 levels and Uday Kotak want this to further go up.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 4,27,97,138 total number of Covid vaccine doses being given by the above mentioned date. Maharashtra closely follows UP in this list with 4,04,21,446 Covid vaccines doses in the same period. Gujarat is at third spot with 3,06,83,100 number of Covid vaccine doses being given to the state residents. Rajasthan is at fourth spot with 2,99,22,584 number of Covid doses being given to the state citizens. Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Biahr, Chhattisgarh are some other states that are among the top states in terms of giving Covid vaccine doses to its state residents.

Karnataka has given 2,82,48,693 Covid vaccine doses in the state, Madhya Pradesh has given 2,67,99,906 Covid doses to the state residents while the total number of Covid vaccine shots being given in Bihar stands at 2,16,53,230 in the period mentioned above.

