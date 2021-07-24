This is why Uday Kotak bats for speedy Covid vaccination

Among states, Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 4,27,97,138 total number of Covid vaccine doses being given by the above mentioned date. Maharashtra closely follows UP in this list with 4,04,21,446 Covid vaccines doses in the same period. Gujarat is at third spot with 3,06,83,100 number of Covid vaccine doses being given to the state residents. Rajasthan is at fourth spot with 2,99,22,584 number of Covid doses being given to the state citizens. Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Biahr, Chhattisgarh are some other states that are among the top states in terms of giving Covid vaccine doses to its state residents.