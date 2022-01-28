'This is your Captain…': Special announcement for Air India flyers from today

"Dear Guests, This is your Captain (Name) speaking...Welcome aboard this historic flight, which marks a special event. Today, Air India officially becomes a part of the Tata Group again, after seven decades. We look forward to serving you on this and every Air India flight with renewed commitment and passion. Welcome to the future of Air India! We hope you enjoy the journey," the special welcome announcement for passengers.

