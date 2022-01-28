'This is your Captain…': Special announcement for Air India flyers from today

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Air India crew members will be making a special welcome announcement for its onboard passengers
Tata-owned Air India has made it clear that the group wants to make it a world-class airline
Marking a historic moment, Air India Thursday formally became part of its founder Tata Group after 69 years of its nationalisation. Following the take over by the Tata group, the Air India crew members will make a special welcome announcement for its passengers.
According to Air India, after the closure of the door, the new welcome announcement is to be made on Friday during every flight departure.
"Dear Guests, This is your Captain (Name) speaking...Welcome aboard this historic flight, which marks a special event. Today, Air India officially becomes a part of the Tata Group again, after seven decades. We look forward to serving you on this and every Air India flight with renewed commitment and passion. Welcome to the future of Air India! We hope you enjoy the journey," the special welcome announcement for passengers.
Tata-owned Air India has made it clear that the group wants to make it a world-class airline.
Meanwhile, smart and well-groomed cabin crew members, better on-time performance of flights, calling passengers as "guests" and enhanced in-flight meal service are some of the measures the Tata Group is focusing on at Air India immediately after taking over the airline on Thursday, sources said.
The employees have been told by the Tata Group that there will be a change in "image, attitude and perception" of Air India, they said.
Cabin crew members have been instructed to address all passengers as "guests" and cabin crew supervisor will have to ensure safety and service standards provided to the guests, they noted.
The crew members will have to be smartly dressed and well-groomed, and there will be grooming executives who will be conducting checks at the airports, they mentioned.
Since on-time performance is extremely important, all endeavours will have to be made by the crew members to ensure that the doors are closed 10 minutes before the flight's departure, they said.
The government formally handed over the airline to Tata Group at a ceremony held in the national capital.
"The Air India strategic disinvestment transaction has been completed today with Government receiving a consideration of ₹2,700 crore from the Strategic Partner (M/s Talace Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of M/s Tata Sons Pvt Ltd), retaining debt of ₹15,300 crore in Air India and AIXL and transferring shares of Air India (100 per cent shares of Air India and its subsidiary AIXL and 50 per cent shares of AISATS) to the Strategic Partner," the Finance Ministry said in a statement.
In a separate statement, Tata Group said it has taken over management and control of the airline from today.
"Tata Group takes over management and control of the airline, starting today," the statement said.
