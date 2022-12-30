THIS is Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's New Year Resolution for 2023

With New Year around the corner, many of us make a list of resolution to be undertaken for the year. But the chances of adhering to those resolutions are very low. The problem lies is sometimes people set unrealistic expectations for themselves. They make a list of thing which is hard to follow. To make sure you follow a resolution, start with small things. Always set goals for yourself which you know can be achievable like spend more time with yourself or family, save some amount of money, adopt reading habit, having adequate sleep, or simply just going for walk etc.

