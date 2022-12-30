THIS is Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's New Year Resolution for 2023

With New Year around the corner, many of us make a list of resolution to be undertaken for the year. But the chances of adhering to those resolutions are very low. The problem lies is sometimes people set unrealistic expectations for themselves. They make a list of thing which is hard to follow. To make sure you follow a resolution, start with small things. Always set goals for yourself which you know can be achievable like spend more time with yourself or family, save some amount of money, adopt reading habit, having adequate sleep, or simply just going for walk etc.
Zerodha's co-founder Nikhil Kamatha too has shared his New Year resolution for 2023. He said that he would read, something, anything, everyday. In his post, the co-founder also asked people about their New Year resolution. In his post, the co-founder also asked people about their New Year resolution.
In a post on his official social media handle, he wrote, “New year resolution is to read, something, anything, everyday...what's yours? Happy new year everyone."
Commenting on his post, one user wrote, “My New year resolution is not to take any further resolution in my life." Another wrote, “Do workout every alternative day and be productive read book and show gratitude to all." Some other wrote, “Mine is to write...i hav almost forgotten how to write."
One user wrote, “To learn something new every day and share it with people in 160 characters." Another wrote, “Keep a note of my expenses."
Some also said, “Family - Finance - Fitness."
Speaking about resolutions, yesterday, founder and CEO Nithin Kamath had said, “We've never set goals at Zerodha be it user growth, revenues, or profits. The idea has been to get up every day, improve, and do what's right for users, knowing that we'll get to wherever we have to get to. The journey is a lot more fun this way.
Taking to social media platform LinkedIn, Kamath had shared an article by Penn University which talked about the dark side of setting goals. Kamath pointed out that the immense pressure that comes coupled with setting up goals takes away from the ‘fun of the journey.’
Attributing his business to luck and destiny, the CEO had mentioned, “in any case, the range of outcomes in business is mostly driven by luck and being at the right place at the right time."
