This K'taka dist finishes vaccinating 15-17 age group with 1st dose of Covid jab

He said that over all first dose vaccination coverage among this age group in the state is 72%.
According to data shared by the Minister in his tweet, out of 55,880 targeted adolescents in this age group in Gadag 55,735 have been vaccinated; while across the state, against the overall target of 31,75,000 adolescents 22,95,996 have been vaccinated with first dose.
Followed by Gadag, first dose vaccination coverage in Kodagu is 98%, Udupi 88%, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada 84%.