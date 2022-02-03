This K'taka dist finishes vaccinating 15-17 age group with 1st dose of Covid jab

Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
He said that over all first dose vaccination coverage among this age group in the state is 72%.
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said Gadag became the first district in the state to achieve 100 per cent first dose Covid-19 vaccination coverage among 15-17 year age group

BENGALURU : Gadag has become the first district in Karnataka to have completely vaccinated the age group between 15-17 years with the first dose of vaccination against the deadly novel coronavirus. 

The state health minister K Sudhakar on Thursday took to microblogging site Twitter to announce this good news. 

He said that over all first dose vaccination coverage among this age group in the state is 72%.

According to data shared by the Minister in his tweet, out of 55,880 targeted adolescents in this age group in Gadag 55,735 have been vaccinated; while across the state, against the overall target of 31,75,000 adolescents 22,95,996 have been vaccinated with first dose. 

Followed by Gadag, first dose vaccination coverage in Kodagu is 98%, Udupi 88%, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada 84%. 

Vaccination drive for adolescents in the age group of 15-17 years had begun on January 3. 

