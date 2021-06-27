Karnataka's Haveri district has become the first district in the state to start preparations to fight the possible third wave of COVID-19 .

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai in an interaction with the media people said," Haveri has become the first district in Karnataka to start preparations to fight a possible third wave of COVID-19. For this, we are setting up check-up camps at all Public Healthcare Centres (PHCs) to scan children for any possible disease or malnutrition. These camps will cover 2.7 lakh children," as quoted by news agency ANI.

"These camps will continue till July 31. Apart from general health check-ups, children will also be checked by paediatricians. For malnutrition, children are being given nutrition kits. They will be checked again in the next two-three months", said Bommai, Incharge Minister of Haveri.

Speaking more about this drive, Bommai said, "The chief minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa and the state health minister Dr K Sudhakar have appreciated this initiative and are planning to implement it across Karnataka. On June 28, I will inaugurate a camp in Udupi."

The Centre has urged Karnataka to take up immediate containment measures, including preventing crowds, conducting widespread testing as well as increasing vaccine coverage on a priority basis in districts where the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 has been detected.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Saturday reported 4,272 fresh COVID-19 cases and 115 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28,31,026 and the toll to 34,654.

The day also saw 6,126 discharges,continuing to outnumber fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 26,91,123. Bengaluru Urban accounted for 955 cases, as the city saw 1,174 discharges and 16 deaths





