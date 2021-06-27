Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai in an interaction with the media people said," Haveri has become the first district in Karnataka to start preparations to fight a possible third wave of COVID-19. For this, we are setting up check-up camps at all Public Healthcare Centres (PHCs) to scan children for any possible disease or malnutrition. These camps will cover 2.7 lakh children," as quoted by news agency ANI.

