The ongoing lockdown in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district has been extended till 5 July as Covid-19 cases do not see a decline making it one of the major COVID hotspots in the southern state.

However, the extended lockdown will allow certain relaxations. Essential commodities' shops will be permitted to open from 7 am to 1 pm in the district.

The decision by officials comes a day after Karnataka chief minister Yediyurappa eased Covid relaxations in the state and said that activities will be allowed in 16 districts that have less than 5% positivity. These districts are Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Mandya, Koppal, Chikkballapur, Tumkur, Kolar, Bengaluru Urban, Gadag, Raichur, Bagalkote, Kalburgi, Haveri, Ramanagara, Yadgir and Bidar will see relaxations.

Under the new set of guidelines, all shops and hotels, clubs, restaurants allowed to operate till 5pm, lodges, resorts, gyms, private offices allowed to operate with 50% capacity in these districts, Yediyurappa said.

Dine-in allowed at hotels, clubs, restaurants (except liquor) without AC until 5pm with 50% seating while buses and metro with 50% seating allowed.

However, the restrictions as ordered on June 11 will continue in 13 districts with positivity rate between five per cent to 10 per cent. These are Hassan, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Bengaluru Rural, Davangere, Kodagu, Dharwad, Ballari, Chitradurga and Vijayapura.

The June 11 order said the restrictions will be eased from 6 AM to 2 PM, where the sale of essential commodities and delivery through e-commerce companies will continue. The stringent restrictions in Mysuru will continue, the Chief Minister added. However, state-wide night curfew from 7 PM to 5 AM every day would continue and weekend curfew from 7 PM on Friday to 5 PM on Monday will remain in effect till July 5.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Saturday recorded 5,815 fresh coronavirus cases and 161 deaths, taking the infection count to 28,01,936 and toll to 33,763, the health department said.

The state has 1,30,872 active cases whereas the total discharges stood at 26,37,279 with the recovery of 11,832 people.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 1,263 fresh infections and 23 fatalities today. The city has so far recorded 12,04,326 infections and 15,433 deaths.

There were 72,263 active cases. The positivity rate for the day was 3.38 per cent and Case Fatality Rate was 2.76 per cent.

Dakshina Kannada district was the second major COVID hotspot of the day with 832 fresh cases and 16 deaths.

