Kerala: In an attempt to assure women that the city is safe for women, the Kochi police have started a campaign called "Claim Your Public Place". The campaign was started on March 8 on the occasion of International Women's Day and will continue till March 10. The Police will campaign at three different places in Kochi city to give a message to women that the city and its public places are safe and to encourage nightlife.

The campaign has started tonight at Queen's walkway in Kochi with programs conducted by the Kochi police itself.

Kochi Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju said that the city police will be providing full protection to women from 7 PM to 1 AM.

"On March 8, 9, and 10, the Kochi Police are conducting 'Claim Your Public Place' campaign on three various places in Kochi which are now started on the occasion of International Women's Day in Queen's walkway," the police commissioner said.

"Come and enjoy public places, claim your public places. This Kochi city is very safe. All public places are very safe. Please come out and enjoy your public places," he added.

The commissioner said that they will be starting this safety drive for women every week from 7 PM to 1 AM.

"It will slowly expand, based on the public response. It is also intended to encourage nightlife," Nagaraju said.

