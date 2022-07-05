This Khan duo likely to team up after 27 years in YRF's biggest action film2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2022, 12:02 PM IST
The film is going to be the costliest film in Indian cinema and details of the movie have been kept under wraps.
The film is going to be the costliest film in Indian cinema and details of the movie have been kept under wraps.
Listen to this article
Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan might team up after 27 years for a thriller film, penned by Yash Raj Films' Aditya Chopra which could be the biggest movie of Indian cinema.