This laid off Google employee was ‘Star Performer’ for month, asks ‘why me?’

Since the time employees have been laid off from tops giants, many heartbreaking stories have emerged on social media. These series of layoffs have left many people numb and concerned as what will happen next. Even if you perform well, there is no guarantee for your job.

One such post of a Google India employee is doing rounds on social media, who was laid off a month being awarded the Star performer award. Harsh Vijayvargiya who worked as a Senior Digital Marketing Associate at Google skipped a heart beat when he got a pop up email notification on his phone stating email from Google Operations Center. He asked himself, “Why me?"

Sharing a post on LinkedIn, Harsh wrote, "I never thought my First post would be regarding layoffs. I have been effected with layoff - workforcereduction Google Operations Center.

“I had a very first question why me though I was star performer for month still why me ? And I see there was no answer at all ! 12k people effected by this are still thinking why me ? Which stands still a question mark for the same - #whyme ?"

He added that he drew half salary since two months and his financial planning was completely ruined. In his post he also mentioned that he was working for the company since six years.

“My salary is half for 2 months ! My financial plannings are completely ruined ! I used to have 5 day work from office and was habitiated to enroute office daily is now at home ! I have a kid and supporting wife who are always there for me , though I was not available for them because of working hours. "

The Hyderabad based employee said that he was proud Googler and will always be.

“One of most valuable esteemed company. I was a proud Googler and will always be. Thank you Rama Rao Kulkarni for this opportunity. Looking forward for a brighter future opportunity ahead."

This is not the first incident of heart wrenching lay off post. Recently, Aakriti Walia who celebrated her five-year Googleversary just a few days ago, little did she know it would be her last celebration at the company. Unfortunately, Aakriti has been impacted by the recently-announced Google layoffs. The "access denied" message on her system left her numb as she was preparing for her meeting just 10 minutes away. Aakriti's initial reaction was of denial, then "why me" and the news finally sunk in a few days later.

"As I plan the road ahead from here, the next hardest thing for me right now is -- how do I make my six-year-old daughter understand why mumma's not going to work? Well, that will take its own sweet time, she wrote.

Another Google India employee Animesh Swain has also claimed that pink slips were also served to employees were with the highest ratings. "The people who managed to stay (including me) are not necessarily better than those laid off," Swain wrote in a post as reported by IANS.

Another employee who was recently affected by the layoff was Priyang Davey who worked as a copywriter in the company. “It’s like a breakup," he wrote in his post on LinkedIn.

“It feels weird, since on one hand - There’s the grief of losing a job where I got the freedom to do amazing things with tech along with really talented people, and on the other hand - there’s the novelty of my first layoff. It’s like a breakup. Sure, it kinda sucks, but you’ll choose your next partner who’s wise enough to not break up with you over a text (or an email)."

However, he said that he stole something from the company before he left - learning. He wrote, "But before leaving Google I stole something valuable that I can’t be sued for - learnings. I got to learn digital advertising from the internet’s source code, ad products that very few use correctly in APAC, work with the best agencies and brands across the region, explore the depths of AI/ML, and form relationships with pretty cool people!"

Meanwhile, earlier in January, Google had announced its plans to cut more than 12,000 jobs and joined other tech giants including Meta Platforms Inc., Amazon Inc. and Salesforce Inc. in scaling back operations amid a weakening global economy and rising inflation.

In an email sent to employees, CEO Sundar Pichai said that he takes full responsibility for the decisions and further added, “The fact that these changes will impact the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me."

There were also reports that CEO Sundar Pichai is all set to take a large chunk of his salary cut amid tough macro-economic conditions and layoffs. He even said in a recent town hall meeting to the Google staff that all roles above "senior vice president" level will witness a significant reduction in their annual bonus, reported India Today. In the blogpost sent out by Pichai in January had said that for layoffs outside the US, the company will support employees in line with local practices.