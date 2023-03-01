This laid off Google employee was ‘Star Performer’ for month, asks ‘why me?’

This is not the first incident of heart wrenching lay off post. Recently, Aakriti Walia who celebrated her five-year Googleversary just a few days ago, little did she know it would be her last celebration at the company. Unfortunately, Aakriti has been impacted by the recently-announced Google layoffs. The "access denied" message on her system left her numb as she was preparing for her meeting just 10 minutes away. Aakriti's initial reaction was of denial, then "why me" and the news finally sunk in a few days later.

