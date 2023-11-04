'This loving expression...': PM Modi writes to Chhattisgarh girl thanking her for his sketch | Watch
PM Modi spotted Akanksha holding a sketch of him during his Kanker rally and addressed her personally. He has also written her a letter expressing his gratitude
In a heartwarming gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged a young girl's sketch, which she held up during his rally in Kanker, Chhattisgarh on November 2. The acknowledgment came as a special moment for the young artist named Akanksha, as per an ANI report.
PM Modi further encouraged Akanksha, stating, "May you move forward with great success and bring glory to your family, society, and country with your successes. With best wishes for your future."
Also Read | From Singur to Delhi via Sanand: Did Nano reshape Modi's idea on capitalism?
He emphasised the importance of the next 25 years for young daughters like Akanksha, envisioning them as leaders who will shape the nation's future.
India's Daughters
The Prime Minister also expressed his commitment to the well-being of India's daughters, saying, "India's daughters are the bright future of the country. This affection and belongingness that I receive from all of you is my strength in the service of the nation. Our aim has been to build a healthy, safe, and well-equipped nation for our daughters."
Modi also conveyed his appreciation for the people of Chhattisgarh, stating, “I have always received a lot of love from the people of Chhattisgarh. The people of the state have also contributed enthusiastically to the progress of the country."
Also Read: PM Modi talks to UAE president, urges ‘need for early resolution’ in Israel-Hamas war
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.