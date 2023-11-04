comScore
'This loving expression...': PM Modi writes to Chhattisgarh girl thanking her for his sketch | Watch

 Livemint ( with inputs from ANI )

PM Modi spotted Akanksha holding a sketch of him during his Kanker rally and addressed her personally. He has also written her a letter expressing his gratitude

PM Modi addressed a rally in Kanker town in poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Thursday (Twitter Photo) (HT_PRINT)Premium
In a heartwarming gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged a young girl's sketch, which she held up during his rally in Kanker, Chhattisgarh on November 2. The acknowledgment came as a special moment for the young artist named Akanksha, as per an ANI report.

PM Modi spotted Akanksha holding up her sketch of him during his address to the crowd in Kanker and addressed her personally.

A promise

From the stage, Prime Minister Modi requested Akanksha to sit down and pledged to write a letter to her. He also instructed his team to collect the sketch from the young girl, who gladly handed it over. Akanksha was also asked to leave her contact details for correspondence.

In the letter addressed to Akanksha, Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude, saying, “Dear Akanksha, Good luck and blessings. The sketch you brought to Kanker's program has reached me. Thank you very much for this loving expression."

PM Modi further encouraged Akanksha, stating, "May you move forward with great success and bring glory to your family, society, and country with your successes. With best wishes for your future."

He emphasised the importance of the next 25 years for young daughters like Akanksha, envisioning them as leaders who will shape the nation's future.

India's Daughters

The Prime Minister also expressed his commitment to the well-being of India's daughters, saying, "India's daughters are the bright future of the country. This affection and belongingness that I receive from all of you is my strength in the service of the nation. Our aim has been to build a healthy, safe, and well-equipped nation for our daughters."

Modi also conveyed his appreciation for the people of Chhattisgarh, stating, “I have always received a lot of love from the people of Chhattisgarh. The people of the state have also contributed enthusiastically to the progress of the country."

Updated: 04 Nov 2023, 12:39 PM IST
