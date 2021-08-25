The Karnataka Transport department has seized a Rolls-Royce Phantom earlier used by Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan in a special raid in UB city of Bengaluru on Sunday.

Apart from megastar Bachchan's former car, the state's transport department has also impounded 15 other luxury cars, such as Mercedes-Benz ML, Audi A4, Land Rover, Porsche.

The officials have seized the car due to a lack of proper documentation, and insurance.

As per the information shared by the Karnataka transport department, a team led by Additional Commissioner of Transport L Narendra Holkar impounded the cars during a special drive to check luxury vehicle owners' compliance with the Motor Vehicles Act.

Since no records of ownership and other details were found in the Parivahan Sewa database, the transport authorities impounded the cars.

Most of the seized vehicles were registered in Maharashtra and Puducherry. The Karnataka transport department said the car owners did not pay road tax in Karnataka, which resulted in a big loss to the state exchequer.

At present, the vehicles have been kept at the Road Transport Office (RTO) in Nelamangala on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Film 3 Idiots producer and director Vidhu Vinod Chopra reportedly gifted white Rolls-Royce Phantom to Amitabh Bachchan in 2007.

The Rolls-Royce valued at ₹16 crores was not insured. It was registered in Maharashtra (registration number MH 02/BB2), the state's transport department added.

According to Holkar, the person who purchased Bachchan's car said that it was still in the actor's name. He said the car was bought from Amitabha Bachchan in 2019 and since then it has been plying on Karnataka's road with Maharashtra's state registration number.

As per the rules, a vehicle is not permitted to ply on roads with other state's registration umber beyond 11 months from date of migration.

