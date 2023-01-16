There's no job 'big' or 'small' job to fulfill your dream. Amid a chilly winter in Delhi, an English-speaking woman has astounded the commuters as she runs a small tea stall on the wheel (raydee). Sharmistha Ghosh, a post graduate in English Literature, is operating the tea stall to fulfil her dream of becoming an entrepreneur. The woman wishes to run a chain like Chaiyos. Ghosh's inspiring story was shared by Brigadier Indian Army Sanjay Khanna on LinkedIn.

Brigadier Khanna wrote, "A few days ago I happened to be in Delhi Cantt’s Gopinath Bazar and desired to have tea. I was amazed and pleasantly surprised to see a smart English-speaking woman operating this small chai stall on wheels( popularly called Raydee ) I got curious and enquired from her about the reason for doing so. She mentioned that she has a vision and dream to make it as big as Chaiyos, the famous tea set up which is located all over. She mentioned her name to be Sharmistha Ghosh, a postgraduate in English literature and has worked in British Council Library too until she quit to pursue her dream".

Further, the post mentioned that Ghosh's friend Bhavna Rao, who is working with Lufthansa, is also a joint partner in operating the chai stall.

They both come together in the evening and operate from the small temporary kind of structure and go back.

Awed by seeing the determination of two young educated women, Brigadier Khanna concluded, "I feel that there is nothing to be called low/small job & such people must be highlighted to motivate others.

One must have the passion & integrity to work towards their dream to make it come true".

He further wrote, "I have come across many highly qualified youth who are in despair and are on the lookout for an appropriate job commensurate to professional stature. This message goes out to them.

I strongly feel that one must not keep thinking of high qualifications and a high-end job deserved but think of small ways and means to achieve and flourish in the longer run".