This MA in English literature runs tea-stall to fulfill her entrepreneurship goal2 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 08:50 AM IST
- Sharmistha Ghosh's inspiring story was shared by Brigadier Indian Army Sanjay Khanna on LinkedIn
There's no job 'big' or 'small' job to fulfill your dream. Amid a chilly winter in Delhi, an English-speaking woman has astounded the commuters as she runs a small tea stall on the wheel (raydee). Sharmistha Ghosh, a post graduate in English Literature, is operating the tea stall to fulfil her dream of becoming an entrepreneur. The woman wishes to run a chain like Chaiyos. Ghosh's inspiring story was shared by Brigadier Indian Army Sanjay Khanna on LinkedIn.