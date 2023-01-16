Brigadier Khanna wrote, "A few days ago I happened to be in Delhi Cantt’s Gopinath Bazar and desired to have tea. I was amazed and pleasantly surprised to see a smart English-speaking woman operating this small chai stall on wheels( popularly called Raydee ) I got curious and enquired from her about the reason for doing so. She mentioned that she has a vision and dream to make it as big as Chaiyos, the famous tea set up which is located all over. She mentioned her name to be Sharmistha Ghosh, a postgraduate in English literature and has worked in British Council Library too until she quit to pursue her dream".