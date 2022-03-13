As India's vaccination programme exceeds the 180.13-crore mark, Navi Mumbai has become is the first city in Maharashtra to achieve 100 per cent COVID-19 vaccination status of its eligible population. In Navi Mumbai, over 11 lakh people have received both the Covid doses, an official said on Sunday.

The city achieved 100 per cent vaccination status by setting up 111 vaccination centres, municipal commissioner and administrator Abhijit Bangar said.

"We adopted all methods to ensure every eligible citizen above the age of 18 received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. All 11,07,454 eligible citizens under Navi Mumbai limits are now fully vaccinated. I am thankful to the people for their wholehearted participation in this drive," he said.

A civil official told news agency PTI that Navi Mumbai is the first city to complete the first Covid dose to all eligible citizens, and that now it has also achieved 100 per cent status for the second Covid dose.

Covid vaccination exceeds 180.13 cr:

With the administration of over 20.31 lakh doses (20,31,275) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 180.13 crore (1,80,13,23,547). The feat was achieved in 2,10,85,852 sessions. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.71 per cent. As many as 5,559 patients recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,24,37,072.

251 new cases, no fresh fatality:

Maharashtra reported 251 COVID-19 cases and zero deaths in the past 24 hours, the state health bulletin said. The active case tally in the state stands at 2,524. The total caseload in the state stands at 78,71,202, and the death toll remains unchanged at 1,43,752.

Among the cities with maximum Covid infections, Pune reported 57 cases and Mumbai 44. Pune's circle comprising Solapur and Satara added 88 new Covid cases. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region saw 81 new cases during the day.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.