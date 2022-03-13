This Maharashtra city first to achieve 100% COVID-19 vaccination status

With the administration of over 20.31 lakh doses (20,31,275) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 180.13 crore (1,80,13,23,547). The feat was achieved in 2,10,85,852 sessions. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.71 per cent. As many as 5,559 patients recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,24,37,072.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}