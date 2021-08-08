After fighting the Covid-19 pandemic for 15 months, the Bhandara district of Maharashtra on Friday became coronavirus-free after the lone patient under treatment was discharged from the hospital and no new case was reported during the day, news agency PTI reported.

"There are no coronavirus patients in the district now," a release from the district information officer said.

District collector Sandip Kadam said "collective efforts of the administration and cooperation of people played an important role in making Bhandara, located in eastern Maharashtra, free of the disease, " news agency PTI quoted Sandip Kadam.

For the first time in over a year, Nagpur city of Maharashtra did not report a single new COVID-19 case on Saturday, a health official said. Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut appealed to citizens to be careful and praised doctors and the health department for keeping the infections in check

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 6,061 new coronavirus cases and 128 fatalities on Saturday which took the state's infection tally to 63,47,820 and death toll to 1,33,845, a health department official said. Maharashtra has 71,050 active coronavirus cases now.

