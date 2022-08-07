This man has been on unpaid leave for 3 years to train daughter, India’s golden girl Nitu Ghanghas3 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2022, 08:44 PM IST
Father Jai Bhagwan has been on unpaid leave to fuel Nitu Ghanghas' boxing dreams.
Father Jai Bhagwan has been on unpaid leave to fuel Nitu Ghanghas' boxing dreams.
Listen to this article
Young Indian boxer Nitu Ghanghas dedicated the gold medal she won at the Commonwealth Games 2022 to her devoted father Jai Bhagwan, who did everything in his power to support his daughter's aspirations. Bhagwan, a worker at the Haryana government, has been training Nitu, a two-time World Youth champion, during his three years of unpaid vacation.