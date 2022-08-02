This man is not getting jobs because he looks young2 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2022, 09:11 AM IST
Businesses have turned him down because they believe he is a government agent attempting to expose them for illegally exploiting child labour.
For many years, Mao Sheng has struggled to find employment, not because of his educational background or behaviour. Employers are ignoring him because he appears to be 12 years old. The 27-year-old Chinese man from Guangdong Province has been struggling to find steady work so he can support his family, but so far he hasn't had any luck. primarily due to his attractive youth.