For many years, Mao Sheng has struggled to find employment, not because of his educational background or behaviour. Employers are ignoring him because he appears to be 12 years old. The 27-year-old Chinese man from Guangdong Province has been struggling to find steady work so he can support his family, but so far he hasn't had any luck. primarily due to his attractive youth.

Businesses have rejected him because they think he is a government agent out to expose them for using child labour in violation of the law. The UK's Mirror newspaper reported that Mao claimed that once, when he and a friend went to a factory to ask for a job, the management only hired his friend while he was rejected.

He has now launched his own TikTok account where he posts videos of himself expressing his annoyance at not being able to financially support his father. Mao is his father's sole source of income. He displayed his ID in another video to demonstrate that he was born in 1995.

Nevertheless, fate would have it that Mao's diatribe video went viral, making him a local celebrity. Numerous online commentators criticised the potential employers for not giving the 27-year-old the opportunity to prove himself. Due to Mao's enormous popularity, prospective employers are already getting in touch with him.

Entrepreneurs began contacting Sheng with job offers, and many of them also offered their assistance.Mao apparently agreed to take one of the jobs, according to a subsequent video. Now, Sheng wants to make enough money to help his father with his recuperation. Sheng intends to start looking for a partner and building a happy family once things have calmed down for him.