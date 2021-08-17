OPEN APP
Home >News >India >This medal will inspire many more kids who want to pursue Javelin: Neeraj Chopra

India's Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra said that it felt good to receive so much love. He further said that this medal will inspire many more kids who want to pursue the sport. 

“It feels good to receive so much love. I hope that this support & love for Javelin continue; will keep working hard. This medal will inspire many more kids who want to pursue the sport", said Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra after reaching his hometown Samalkha in Panipat, ANI tweeted.

Neeraj Chopra gained a whopping 14 places to occupy the second spot in the men's javelin throw world rankings after his historic gold in the Tokyo Games.

The Indian Tokyo Olympics contingent on Monday went to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have breakfast with him.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, India's first-ever Gold Medallist in track and field, Indian Men's hockey team were also present.

PM Modi in his Independence Day speech on Sunday applauded the Indian Olympic athletes and said the country was proud of them for bringing glory to the nation and that their feat has inspired future generations.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra share a lighter moment over ‘churma’ (ANI)

PM bonds with Neeraj Chopra over ‘churma’, has ice-cream with PV Sindu. See pics

2 min read . 16 Aug 2021
Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra as he created history by winning India’s first gold medal Tokyo Olympics (Reuters)

'Golden throw': Neeraj Chopra wins gold in men's javelin throw at Tokyo Olympics

5 min read . 08 Aug 2021
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout