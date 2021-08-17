India's Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra said that it felt good to receive so much love. He further said that this medal will inspire many more kids who want to pursue the sport.

“It feels good to receive so much love. I hope that this support & love for Javelin continue; will keep working hard. This medal will inspire many more kids who want to pursue the sport", said Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra after reaching his hometown Samalkha in Panipat, ANI tweeted.

It feels good to receive so much love. I hope that this support & love for Javelin continue; will keep working hard. This medal will inspire many more kids who want to pursue the sport: Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra after reaching his hometown Samalkha in Panipat, Haryana pic.twitter.com/al0rEYkXBf — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2021

Neeraj Chopra gained a whopping 14 places to occupy the second spot in the men's javelin throw world rankings after his historic gold in the Tokyo Games.

The Indian Tokyo Olympics contingent on Monday went to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have breakfast with him.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, India's first-ever Gold Medallist in track and field, Indian Men's hockey team were also present.

PM Modi in his Independence Day speech on Sunday applauded the Indian Olympic athletes and said the country was proud of them for bringing glory to the nation and that their feat has inspired future generations.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics