Minister donates gold bangle for patient's treatment
In a heartening move, Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu has donated one of her gold bangles for the treatment of a kidney patient who has no other option other than undergoing transplantation.
According to the PTI news agency, the minister went to attend a meeting in the Irinjalakuda area of Thrissur district of a medical aid committee for kidney transplantation. During the meeting, she was moved by the plight of 27-year-old Vivek Prabhakar who needs to undergo a kidney transplant. She immediately removed a gold bangle from her wrist and gave it as the first donation towards his treatment cost and set an example for others to emulate. The minister was invited to the committee meeting as a representative of Irinjalakuda.
Separately, the Kerala education minister has recently said that it is putting a lot of thought, investments, and planning to bring radical changes in the higher education sector and introduce new courses which will attract students across the country.
Bindu said that the higher education sector in the state will undergo a complete overhaul with curriculum revision based on the recommendations of a seven-member commission, headed by Dr Shyam B Menon.
According to a report in The New Indian Express, Bindu said, "proposals are invited to combine traditional learning styles with the online facility in ways that best suit the learner’s goals. The commission, which submitted its interim report, has informed that it would submit the final report soon".
She said a 'digital repository' is under progress in all universities in the state to store course materials and details of the syllabus.
