Minister donates gold bangle for patient's treatment

According to the PTI news agency, the minister went to attend a meeting in the Irinjalakuda area of Thrissur district of a medical aid committee for kidney transplantation. During the meeting, she was moved by the plight of 27-year-old Vivek Prabhakar who needs to undergo a kidney transplant. She immediately removed a gold bangle from her wrist and gave it as the first donation towards his treatment cost and set an example for others to emulate. The minister was invited to the committee meeting as a representative of Irinjalakuda.