As Covid-19 cases spiral, the Manipur government has decided to impose a strict 10-day lockdown in the state, starting 18 July.

"With the wide prevalence of Delta variant of Covid-19 in Manipur, there is a need to take stringent measures to break the chain of transmission. Therefore, the state government has decided to declare a total curfew from July 18, 2021, for ten days," the health department said.

State Chief Minister N Biren Singh took to Twitter to say that all institutions except emergency services will remain shut during the curfew period. "Only the people coming out for vaccination and testing will be permitted to venture out," said the CM.

Services related to water and power supply, telecom and internet, air travel and agricultural activities will function as usual.

Covid situation in state

The decision comes in the backdrop of Manipur reporting its highest single-day surge of 1,104 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 81,560.

In addition, 17 people succumbed to the virus across different hospitals. The death toll due to the virus in Manipur has reached 1,340.

As of Thursday, there were 8,558 active cases in the state, out of which 3,436 persons are on home isolation.

The state government had a few days ago extended the night curfew from 7 pm to 5 am in all districts till 20 July.

The central government had earlier this month deputed multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Manipur following a jump in Covid-19 cases.

The health ministry had said that ramping up testing and vaccination, healthcare infrastructure planning and effective clinical management are among the measures to be focussed upon in nine states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Kerala, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, Tripura and Sikkim.

It also said that a sluggish pace of decline in active cases in northeastern states has led to a rise in R-factor, which indicates the speed at which the infection is spreading in the country.

