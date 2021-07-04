If you are a numismatists and have a huge collection of old INR 5 note then you can win up to ₹30,000 without any fuss. However, the ₹5 old note can help you win ₹30,000 if your currency note has a picture of a tractor on it.

A web portal called coinbazzar.com is reportedly offering such deals on its platform.

According to media reports, if you own coins in the denomination of ₹10 with Mata Vaishno Devi engraved on them, you can earn lakhs of rupees by putting them up for auction.

Besides, if someone possess an old Re 1 note dating back to the years 1977-1979 can win up to ₹45,000. However, the only catch is that the old one rupee note should have the signature of the former principal secretary, ministry of finance, Hirubhai M Patel, who served his tenure in 1977-1979 under Prime Minister Morarji Desai.

An individual has to create an account on the coinbazzar.com website by adding details like name, email and address to win the amount. Put out your coin for auction and the person who will put in maximum bidding will take the coin.

Further, another web portal called IndiaMART.com is offering similar deals. If someone possesses an old 25 paise coin, can win up to ₹1.5 lakh in return. The only catch is that the colour of your 25 paisa coin should be silver.

If someone has a 25 paisa silver coin then all you have to do is click the photo and upload the photo on IndiaMART.com where people take part in the auction. IndiaMART is an e-commerce marketplaces.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.