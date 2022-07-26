Home / News / India / This place ranked as 10th most expensive office market in Asia Pacific
This place ranked as 10th most expensive office market in Asia Pacific
1 min read.08:39 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )
While Hong Kong SAR has been referred to as as the most expensive office market, Kuala Lumpur is the least expensive office market, according to the Asia-Pacific Prime Office Rental Index
Real estate consultant Knight Frank has recently released its Asia-Pacific Prime Office Rental Index for Q2 (April-June) 2022 where it has ranked Delhi-NCR as the 10th most expensive office market in Asia Pacific.
As per the report, the prime headline rent of commercial office space in the Delhi-NCR was recorded at USD 51.6 per square feet per year.
It further tagged Hong Kong SAR as the most expensive office market in APAC with an annual rent of USD 175.4 per sq ft.
As per the list, Sydney was ranked at the second position, followed by Singapore, Tokyo, HCMC (Ho Chi Minh City), Beijing, Melbourne, Perth and Brisbane respectively.
With an annual rent of USD 15.6 per square feet Kuala Lumpur is the least expensive office market, as per the report.
With an annual rent of USD 45.8 per square feet, Mumbai was ranked at the 11th position, followed by Bengaluru at the 22nd position in the list of 23 cities, with an annual rent of USD 20.5 per square feet.
Bengaluru reported the highest prime office rental percentage rise of 12.1% year-on-year in Q2 of calendar year 2022.
According to Knight Frank India Chairman and Managing Director Shishir Baijal, there is a rise in new hiring across most industries along with a move towards return to office which is propelling demand for offices in India, as the economy stabilises post the COVID pandemic.
