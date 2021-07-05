Top 10 rainiest places in India: Skymet Weather, a private weather forecaster, has released the names of 10 rainiest places in India. Among the ten places that recorded highest rainfall on 5 July are Cooch Behar, Salem, Cuddalore, Shanti Niketan, Dehradun, Tiruchirappalli, Goa, Bangalore, Karwar, and Jagdalpur.

Places and rainfall on Monday

Cooch Behar: 144 mm

Salem: 98 mm

Cuddalore: 73 mm

Shanti Niketan: 71 mm

Dehradun: 66 mm

Tiruchirappalli: 65 mm

Goa: 59 mm

Bangalore: 47 mm

Karwar: 44 mm

Jagdalpur: 40mm

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday shared the status of monsoon as on 5 July. It said the southwest monsoon was likely to revive over south peninsula including West coast and adjoining east central India from 8th July.

A low pressure area is likely to form over West-Central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts around 11th July.

The moist easterly winds in lower level from Bay of Bengal likely to establish gradually over parts of eastern India from 8th July onwards. It is likely to spread into northwest India covering Punjab and north Haryana by 10th July.

Accordingly, southwest monsoon likely to advance over remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan and Delhi around 10th July.

"The above weather system is very likely to cause increase rainfall activity over northwest and central India from 10th July," the department said.

On Sunday, the department predicted heavy rain in many states during the next few days till 8 July. It said fairly widespread to widespread rainfall was very likely over Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 5 days.

"Isolated thunderstorm/heavy rainfall very likely over Bihar on 4th-6th July; over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal on 4th, 7th and 8th July; Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh on 7th-8th July; Arunachal Pradesh on 4th and 6th July; Assam and Meghalaya on 5th and 7th July and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 4th, 6th and 8th July," the IMD said.

The weather department also predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Bihar on 7th-8th July; Assam and Meghalaya on 4th and 6th July; and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on 7th July, 2021.

