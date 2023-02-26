This portable Made in India machine can test different types of viruses
- It can test for respiratory diseases, and other different viruses in the blood or gastrointestinal
A company in Hyderabad has reportedly designed a small real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT PCR) machine that can test different types of viruses. As per a report by the ANI news agency, the standalone device is portable and is touted to take around 30 minutes to conduct the test. It can test for respiratory diseases, and other different viruses in the blood or gastrointestinal, Huwel Lifesciences claimed. The device has also been showcased at BioAsia 2023.
