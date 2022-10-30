A restaurant in Pune has grabbed attention on social media for its unique dining experience with a dollop of social message. The staff members of Terrasinne - Kitchen and Bar located on the FC road are all hearing and speech impaired.
Another unique feature is how they interact with their customers. An Instagram video which went viral shows how an order with the help of sign language. The video shows how the menu card has sign language beside each dish. In order to place the order, customers have to show the sign language for the dish they want to order. All the staff are specially trained by the owner Dr Sapna Kapse. The website of the restaurant describes the restaurant as a ‘Socially Conscious Movement' and how they want to promote 'Inclusivity’ and ‘Equality.'
They also believe to focus on empowerment over employment. The restaurant uses innovative training backed with scientific knowledge.
“Unorthodox skill development methods to get Specially Abled individuals to the mainstream and give them a dignified platform is our aim," the website describes.
From starters to desserts, the menu has all options. As per the website, Terrasinne is set in a modern and elegant ambience. It is an award-winning kitchen and bar with unique features, serving authentic cuisine from around the world.
“They are all above 21 years of age and are farmers children from villages of Maharashtra and Karnataka. We are also sourcing organic food material like millets used in the restaurant from these farmers," says Dr Sonam Kapse, cancer genetics super specialty surgeon turned restaurateur and owner of Terrasinne.
"Communication is very easy, just like we are talking to kids using signs," Kapse said.
This is the first restaurant in India to to employ staff with multiple disabilities. Apart from this, they have also won ‘Hospitality with a cause’ from the International Hospitality Council, London Award.
Social media users are in awe with this empowerment initiative. One users commented, “This made my entire day, week, month, year" Another wrote, “Beautiful concept..nice menu idea great work," while some other wrote, “What can be better than this!!!" You are doing amazing job. Congratulations. Keep inspiring. Other user commented saying, “You are doing amazing job. Congratulations. Keep inspiring". Another wrote, “Worth visiting this place... Very unique experience.. it's not just the concept but the Food Quality is also awesome.. Really Fan of this owner who came up this initiative. Do visit guys... m sure u will love it.."
