Another unique feature is how they interact with their customers. An Instagram video which went viral shows how an order with the help of sign language. The video shows how the menu card has sign language beside each dish. In order to place the order, customers have to show the sign language for the dish they want to order. All the staff are specially trained by the owner Dr Sapna Kapse. The website of the restaurant describes the restaurant as a ‘Socially Conscious Movement' and how they want to promote 'Inclusivity’ and ‘Equality.'