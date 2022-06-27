This Punjab Kings cricketer will join Indian Test squad as cover for Rohit Sharma2 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2022, 04:21 PM IST
This Punjab Kings cricketer will join Indian Test squad as cover for Rohit Sharma, who tested positive for COVID-19.
As a replacement for skipper Rohit Sharma, whose participation for the Edgbaston Test against England is doubtful after testing positive for COVID-19, opener Mayank Agarwal has been called up to join the Indian team in the UK. Before being put in isolation, Rohit participated in the first day's drawn exhibition match versus Leicestershire. A Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) revealed that he was positive.