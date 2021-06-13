Rajasthan's Bikaner will soon start a "door-to-door" vaccination drive in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Live Hindustan reported on Sunday. With this, Bikaner will become the first city in the country to start this initiative.

According to the report, people above the age of 45 will be given the vaccine against Covid during the drive in Bikaner. The Rajasthan government of Ashok Gehlot has started a helpline and people can register themselves for the vaccine by providing their name and address through the WhatsApp number, the report said, adding that two ambulances and three mobile teams have been pressed for the vaccination drive in Bikaner.

The report said that the vaccine van will reach people's homes only when a minimum of 10 people register for the vaccine so that doses are not wasted.

The van will then move to another place but a medical team will stay back to observe the people who have been vaccinated, according to the report.

Speaking to reporters, Bikaner district magistrate Namit Mehta that the experts were anticipating a third wave of the pandemic and the administration's goal was to administer the vaccine to 75 per cent of people over the age of 45.

"Therefore, this process of giving the vaccine at home can prove to be very effective," Mehta said.

So far, 3.69 lakh of 7 lakh people have been vaccinated in Bikaner.

On Saturday, Bikaner reported 28 new Covid cases and 20 recoveries. The city has so far reported over 40,000 cases and 527 deaths. Currently, Rajasthan has 8400 active Covid cases.

