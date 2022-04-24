This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Spread over 105.09 hectares of land in Dharmpura and Bandha village amid natural greenery, the township is being built under the ₹300 crore-worth Devnarayan Integrated Housing Scheme (DIHS)
A one-of-its-kind township for dairy farmers with 738 houses, fodder stores and a single cattle shade capable to accommodate at least 28 cattle is set to come up in Rajasthan's Kota, reported news agency PTI, quoting officials, on Sunday.
Spread over 105.09 hectares of land in Dharmpura and Bandha village amid natural greenery, the township is being built under the ₹300 crore-worth Devnarayan Integrated Housing Scheme (DIHS) by Kota Urban Infrastructure Trust (UIT).
“At least 738 houses of 35X90 feet, each with two rooms, kitchen, bathroom, verandah, fodder store and cattle shade capable to accommodate at least 28 cattle, have been constructed in the hi-tech township," an official was quoted as saying.
"Besides, a commercial activity zone for dairy units, straw (Bhusa) and 'Khal–Churi' (fodder) has also been developed in the township. School, primary health centre, veterinary hospital, community hall, society office, police check post, GSS, water tanks, sewer line, park, drains, STP, cattle fair ground, milk mandi and theatre have also been designed in the township," they added.
Apart from it, a biogas plant for the disposal of cow dung from around 15,000 cattle is also being set up. The plant will provide an additional source of income to 'Pashu Paalak' (animal rearers) as they would be able to sell the cow dung to the plant, they said.
The township is expected to be completed by 30 April and preparations are already underway to shift the animal rearers into the houses attached with a cattle yard and fodder store in the first week of May.
According to Rajasthan Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal, the upcoming township will improve the lifestyle of dairy farmers and provide city residents with sustainable relief from the stray cattle menace that had posed a threat to them despite the city being on the list of 'Smart City'.
Commenting on the project, Kota collector Harimohan Meena, who is also the UIT chairman, said special camps will be organised for allotment of drinking water and domestic electricity connection to the dairy farmers from 25 to 30 April.
