Vaccination against novel coronavirus is the only way to get out of this pandemic for now. Everyone is doing their part in encouraging people to get jabbed so that we can get to the required level of herd immunity to beat this virus. A restaurant owner in Rajasthan has come up with his own way of achieving this endeavour.

A restaurant by the name of Vedic in Rajasthan's Jodhpur is offering discounts on the basis of doses patrons have received so far. Those who have got just the first shot can avail of 10 per cent discount on their bill, whereas people who have got both doses can get a 20 per cent discount.

"Our aim is to encourage people to get vaccinated," restaurant owner Anil Kumar said while talking to news agency ANI.

A total of 2,63,31,461 doses of Covid vaccines have been administered across Rajasthan till 7 AM on Sunday, Union Health Ministry data shows. Of this, 2,16,64,063 beneficiaries received the first dose, whereas 46,67,398 beneficiaries have received both doses.

Rajasthan currently has 750 active Covid-19 cases by 8 AM on Sunday, as per Health Ministry data. The state has seen 9,53,074 cases of Covid-19, and 8,945 deaths so far. A total of 9,43,379 patients have been discharged after treatment in the state.

