Wanindu Hasaranga, Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) key spin bowler, will be absent for the first two matches of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) due to his national duty for Sri Lanka, who are currently touring New Zealand. The Lankan Lions will face off against New Zealand in a three-match T20I series, commencing from April 2 to April 8, and Hasaranga is desperate to help his country emerge victorious. Unfortunately, this means he will only be available to play for RCB from April 9.

RCB coach Sanjay Bangar confirmed that Hasaranga would not be able to play for the first two games of the season against Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. He also mentioned that all-rounder Michael Bracewell is a versatile player and may replace Hasaranga for these matches.

Hasaranga is expected to play his first IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants on April 10. During Sri Lanka's recent T20I match against New Zealand, Hasaranga played a vital role in securing his team's Super Over victory. He claimed two wickets for 30 runs in four overs and even scored 21 runs off 11 balls, helping his team set a total of 196 for five.

Last season, Hasaranga was RCB's highest wicket-taker, finishing with 26 wickets at an impressive average of 16.54. Among bowlers who picked up at least 20 wickets last season, he had the best economy of 7.54. Additionally, Hasaranga achieved his best figures of 5/18 in the IPL against Sunrisers Hyderabad last season. He also finished as the highest wicket-taker in the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cup.

The absence of Hasaranga for the first two matches will undoubtedly be a blow for RCB, but they will be eager to have him back in the team as soon as possible to strengthen their bowling attack.