This RCB all-rounder won't play against Mumbai Indians today; here’s why

Wanindu Hasaranga, Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) key spin bowler, will be absent for the first two matches of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) due to his national duty for Sri Lanka, who are currently touring New Zealand. The Lankan Lions will face off against New Zealand in a three-match T20I series, commencing from April 2 to April 8, and Hasaranga is desperate to help his country emerge victorious. Unfortunately, this means he will only be available to play for RCB from April 9.

