Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >This 25,000-cr hi-tech project for Indian Railways will make travel safer, says govt. Details here

This 25,000-cr hi-tech project for Indian Railways will make travel safer, says govt. Details here

Premium
Trains parked at the Guwahati Railway Station in Guwahati.
2 min read . 03:51 PM IST Tamal Nandi

  • 'The purpose of the Long Term Evolution (LTE) for Indian Railways is to provide secure and reliable voice, video and data communication services for operational, safety and security applications,' according to a statement by the Ministry of Railways

The Union Cabinet today approved 5 MHz in 700 MHz frequency band to Indian Railways for public safety and security services at stations, trains , public safety and security services at stations and in trains. "The purpose of the Long Term Evolution (LTE) for Indian Railways is to provide secure and reliable voice, video and data communication services for operational, safety and security applications," according to a statement by the Ministry of Railways. It will be used for modern signalling and train protection systems and ensure seamless communication between loco pilots and guards.

The Union Cabinet today approved 5 MHz in 700 MHz frequency band to Indian Railways for public safety and security services at stations, trains , public safety and security services at stations and in trains. "The purpose of the Long Term Evolution (LTE) for Indian Railways is to provide secure and reliable voice, video and data communication services for operational, safety and security applications," according to a statement by the Ministry of Railways. It will be used for modern signalling and train protection systems and ensure seamless communication between loco pilots and guards.

TRENDING STORIES See All

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Here is how the government is planning to make the journey in Indian Railways more safe and secure:

Indian Railways has envisaged to provide LTE based Mobile Train Radio Communication on its route with this spectrum. The estimated investment in the project is more than Rs. 25,000 Crore. The project will be completed in the next 5 years.

Indian Railways has approved TCAS (Train Collision Avoidance System), an indigenously developed ATP (Automatic Train Protection) System, which will help in avoiding train collisions thereby reducing accidents and ensuring passenger safety.

It brings a strategic shift in Railways’ operations and maintenance regime. It will help in improving the safety and increasing the line capacity to accommodate more trains using the existing infrastructure. The modern rail network will result in reduced transportation cost and higher efficiency. Also, it will attract multinational industries to set up manufacturing units to fulfill the ‘Make in India’ mission and generate employment.

It will also enable Internet of Things (IoT) based remote asset monitoring especially of coaches, wagons & locos, and live video feed of CCTV cameras in the train coaches to ensure efficient, safer and faster train operations.

The Spectrum charges may be levied based on formula basis as prescribed by Department of Telecommunications for Royalty Charges and License Fee for Captive use as recommended by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!