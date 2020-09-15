This salon owner in Kochi gives free haircut to kids

A hairdresser in Kerala in a noble gesture is giving free hair cut to children up to 14 years of age, amid the coronavirus pandemic. News Agency ANI quoted Gopi, a barber-shop owner in Kochi's Kathrikadavu as saying, "I have 3 barbershops, offering free haircut in one of them. We'll give free haircut to older people too if they don't have money."

Gopi runs 3 barber shops in Kathrikadavu, and in one of them he is offering this free haircut service for kids.

According to Gopi, people don't have money now and he will continue to offer this service until this pandemic is over. He further said that he will offer even free hair cut to senior citizens too if they don't have the money to pay for the same.

"It will continue until this pandemic is over. The charge for a normal haircut is ₹100. Even if someone does not have that much money, we'll receive whatever they give. People don't have money now. So, I came up with this idea as a fight for society against this pandemic," Gopi said as reported by ANI.

The hair saloons and beauty parlours opened in the state after the state government had eased coronavirus lockdown norms in June.

At barber shops, customers are being attended only through prior appointment to ensure there is no overcrowding. The staff wearing masks used sanitised scissors before giving a haircut to customers.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 2,540 Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the infection tally to 1,10,818, while 15 more deaths took the toll up to 454, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. As many as 2,110 people recovered from the virus today and 30,486 people are presently under treatment for the infection.

