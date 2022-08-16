Meanwhile, in another development, the International Labor Organization said that stubbornly high youth unemployment three years into the pandemic risks forever trapping millions of early-career workers in informal, poorly paid jobs, according to Bloomberg. About 73 million people age 15 to 24 will be without work this year, 6 million more than in 2019, the Geneva-based institution said Thursday in a report, adding that the roung workers suffered because they were among the first to be let go when lockdowns shuttered businesses worldwide, and because firms stopped hiring.